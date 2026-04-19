Jennifer Aniston Has Subtle Response After Her Ex Welcomes Baby With New Partner

Jennifer Aniston is happy for her ex. Justin Theroux, who the Friends staple was married to from 2015 to 2018, has welcomed his first child with his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post. Theroux and Bloom had a baby boy.

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“He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” Bloom captioned the black and white photo of the newborn laying on Theroux’s chest. She tagged Theroux in the post.

Aniston, 57, “liked” the post. Other celebrity friends and followers, including Beanie Feldstein, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Van Ness also liked the post. Congratulatory messages poured in.

Actress Brenda Song commented, “CONGRATS!!! So happy for you guys!” Tan France wrote, “My loves!! I’m so happy for you guys 🥰”

Aniston and Theroux announced their split in a joint statement at the time. They said their breakup was mutual. Sources claimed their split was due to lifestyle differences, with Theroux preferring to live in New York and Aniston preferring Los Angeles. Theroux also reportedly wanted to start a family.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Theroux told Esquire in 2023 of his status with Aniston. “I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.”

He continued, adding, “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship. Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So, it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”

Theroux and Bloom have been married since 2025. Bloom is also an actress. They announced their pregnancy last fall during a red carpet event, as she showcased her growing belly.