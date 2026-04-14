Paramount+ Makes Decision on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘The Madison’ Season 3

The Yellowstone franchise has found another hit with The Madison.

Paramount+ has renewed the newest spinoff for Season 3.

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News comes a month after The Madison premiered. The streamer previously renewed the series for Season 2 in August, and production has already wrapped. The renewal is not so surprising, as the series is creator Taylor Sheridan’s most-watched debut ever and was the No. 1 original season by views among streaming original for its first week, per Luminate. Additionally, The Madison will debut on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart as a top five original series with nearly 1 billion minutes viewed for its first full week.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in episode 6, season 1 of the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, The Madison “unfolds across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together.” The series also stars Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox, and Will Arnett.

The Madison is the latest Yellowstone spinoff. Luke Grimes’ Marshals on CBS also premiered in March and has been renewed for a second season. Meanwhile, Dutton Ranch, starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, will premiere on Paramount+ on May 15. 1944 and 6666 are expected to release in the near future. Yellowstone ended in December 2024 after five seasons on Paramount Network, while 1883 ran for one season from December 2021 to February 2022 on Paramount Network. 1923 ended in December after two seasons on Paramount+.

L-R: Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese, Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese, Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh, and Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh in episode 5, season 1, of the Paramount+ series The Madison. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season.

While Season 1 has completed and Season 2 just finished production, it will likely still be a while until information about Season 3 releases, at least when it comes to the premiere date. Season 2’s premiere date is expected to be announced at a later time. All six episodes of The Madison, Season 1, are streaming on Paramount+.