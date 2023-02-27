Walmart Candles Recalled

Candle lovers should think twice before they light their favorite autumnal scent. Fall and Halloween-themed candles sold exclusively at Walmart were recalled on Feb. 23 by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle. The recall of some 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles was issued after several consumers reported that the candles pose fire and laceration hazards.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles were sold in round 14-ounce glass jars with a metal lid. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide, with the candle's name printed on the side of the candle. Affected candles are Halloween and autumn themes, with the glass containers featuring various designs, including pumpkins, skulls, ghosts, and leaves. Scents affected by the recall include Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. These candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7. Images of the affected products can be found here.

The recall was issued because "the candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break, posing fire and laceration hazards." The company received a total of 12 reports to date of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking. The issue resulted in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. There was also one report of a fire.

Due to the risk the candles pose to consumers, those who purchased the recalled Mainstays Three-Wick Candles are urged to immediately stop using them. Consumers can contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund. In a statement, the firm advised, "If your candle looks like any of these candles, it is subject to the recall. You should immediately stop using the recalled candles and complete this registration to receive a full refund." Consumers can register for a refund here.

The recall is just the latest to affect a product sold by a major retailer. On Feb. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted consumers to a recall of Bindle Bottles due to exposed lead in the bottom storage compartment of the bottles. Recalled by Bindle Bottle LLC of Carlsbad, the products were available via BindleBottle.com, Amazon.com, promotional distributors, and in retail stores. This month also saw a recall of Cosori air fryers, which were Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as online at retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Walmart, due to fire and burn hazards.