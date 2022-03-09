Candle Recall Issued Over ‘Fire and Laceration Hazards’

Candle lovers may want to hold off on lighting that fan-favorite autumnal scent. Anthropologie in late February issued a recall of more than 20,000 Anecdote autumn glass candles that were sold in its stores and online beginning in July 2021. The recall was issued after it was found the double wick candles pose fire and laceration hazards.

According to a recall notice shared by the company and on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website, “Anthropologie has received nine reports of the candles flaming up, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage.” Anthropologie noted that no injuries have been reported in connection to use of the candles. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution amid concern that the candles “can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In total, approximately 19,380 candles were sold in the United States, with an additional 623 sold in Canada. The recalled products were sold in-store and online beginning in July 2021 for $32 USD or $36 CAD in the scents “Fireside Chats” in a blue container, “Sweater Weather” in a red container, “Fall Feels” in an orange container, and “Weekend Getaway” in a green container. They all have a double wick and also have “Anecdote Candles for Anthropologie” printed on the label below the scent and description. The candle size is 13.5 ounces and they measure 3.25 inches high with a diameter of 4.25 inches. The recalled candles can be identified through the style numbers AF21FIR, AF21WEE, AF21FAL, and AF21SWE, as well as the SKU numbers 63344923, 63344980, 63344964, and 63344949, which are located on the bottom of the candle container. The candles were made with glass tumblers, wood lid, cotton core wick, phthalate-free fragrance oil, coconut-soy wax blend.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Anecdote autumn glass candles are urged to immediately stop use of the project. Consumers who purchased the product in-store can return the recalled candles to their closest Anthropologie store for a full refund. Those who purchased the candles online or received it as a gift should fill out and submit the form provided here to receive a full refund. CPSC also noted that consumers should visit the Anthropologie recall notice “for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product.” The recall notice said the company is currently in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly. Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Anthropologie at (800)-309-2500 or via email at recall@urbn.com.