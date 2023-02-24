Popular Air Fryer Recall Announced Affecting Millions Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

COSORI, one of the most popular kitchen appliance brands, is recalling two million air fryers following reports of fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. According to the consumer agency, the recall resulted from a faulty wire connection within the air fryers, which led to over 200 reports of the air fryers overheating, burning, melting, and smoking during use. Overheating caused ten cases to report burns and other superficial injuries, and two dozen reported minor property damage due to the overheating. According to the CPSC's safety announcement, consumers should "immediately stop using recalled [Cosori] air fryers." Aside from the two million units recalled in the U.S., 250,000 units were recalled in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico. As part of this recall, Cosori air fryers with the following models are affected: CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each unit. Printed on the bottom of the unit and the accompanying user manual are the model numbers of the units. These units are available in 3.7 and 5.8 qt. sizes, either black, gray, white, blue, or red in terms of color. Among the retailers that sold the recalled air fryers were Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com, and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022. The prices ranged from $70 to $130.

To receive a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product, consumers should stop using the recalled air fryer immediately, contact Cosori, and register at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product. Registration requires that consumers submit photos of their recalled units with the cord cut off, as well as their contact information. Replacing an item does not require a receipt. Those who have air fryers affected by the recall can get them replaced by registering their air fryer online or by calling 1-888-216-5974, Cosori said in an online statement. For more information regarding the recall, call Cosori toll-free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com, or visit the website at www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com and click on the "Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More" banner at the bottom of the page.