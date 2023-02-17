Tesla Issues Huge Vehicle Recall

Tesla has voluntarily recalled more than 360,000 vehicles equipped with the company's Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) software. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Wednesday that certain Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y Tesla vehicles have been recalled after it was determined that the FSD "increases the risk of a crash."

Per the release, "the FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution." The NHTSA's release also noted that "the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits."

In total, 362,758 vehicles are affected by the recall. The recall includes certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y Tesla vehicles. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out by April 15, and owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 with recall number SB-23-00-001. The NHTSA said that Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge.

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk subtly addressed the recall on Twitter, sharing in a tweet that "the word 'recall' for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!" Musk has not shared further comment regarding the recall, which comes on the heels of a number of other recalls affecting Tesla vehicles.

Back in November, 29,348 Tesla Model X vehicles were recalled after the NHTSA said "the restraint control module (RCM) calibration may result in the frontal passenger airbag deploying in an unintended configuration during certain low-speed collision events." That same month, 321,628 year 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles were recalled after it was determined the vehicles had the potential to present reduced visibility in dark conditions. Prior to those recalls, Tesla in July recalled certain 2022 Model S vehicles after they failed to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." In February of last year, 817,143 year 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles, and all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, were recalled after they failed to comply with the federal motor vehicle safety standard that requires vehicles to have a chime when a driver starts their vehicle but has not buckled their seat belt.