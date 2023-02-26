Aldi Hit With Yet Another Recall

Major supermarket Aldi has issued another recall. UK stores have recalled Plant Menu Organic Super Firm Tofu, pack size 200g, with use-by dates of April 13, 2023, and April 14, 2023. This product may be unsafe to eat due to a temperature control issue. As a precautionary measure, the supermarket and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have outlined a course of action for those affected to ensure their customers' safety. The FSA stated, "Aldi is recalling Plant Menu Organic Super Firm Tofu because of a temperature control issue that could potentially spoil the product, which may be unsafe to eat. The issue only affects product sold at a limited number of Aldi stores in the Midlands. Aldi is recalling the above product from affected stores only. Point of sale notices will only be displayed in affected Aldi stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

According to Aldi's point of sale notice, "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling affected batches of this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue. Customers who purchased this product from affected stores are asked to return it, where a full refund will be given. A full list of impacted stores is available on our website at www.aldi.co.uk/product-notices. For further information, customers can contact Aldi's customer service on 0800 042 0800 or at help.aldi.co.uk." FSA also echoed the advice given by the manufacturer in this regard: "If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the Aldi store from where it was bought for a full refund. A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website at Product Notices (aldi.co.uk). For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact customer services on 08000420800."

Earlier this month, Aldi UK recalled another food item, Harvest Morn High Protein Bars, because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. Consumers who have bought any of the above products and are allergic to milk or milk constituents, peanut allergy, or soy allergy were advised not to eat them. To receive a full refund, they must return them to the store where they were purchased.