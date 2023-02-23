Oysters Recalled Due to Norovirus Risk

The FDA has recalled oysters, due to a norovirus risk. On the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website, the department has issued the recall to "restaurants and food retailers that have received and consumers who have purchased shipments of oysters harvested between January 16, 2023, and February 17, 2023, from Deep Bay, Baynes Sound" in British Columbia, Canada. Click here for the list of subarea's impacted.

"The FDA is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of oysters that were harvested between January 16, 2023, and February 17, 2023, from Deep Bay, Baynes Sound subarea 14-8 or subarea 13-16 (landfile #140185) in British Columbia, Canada," the FDA write in its recall notice. "Consumers who purchased oysters after January 16, 2023, should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in Baynes Sound subarea 14-8 or subarea 13-16 (landfile #140185). Contaminated shellfish can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of norovirus illness should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration goes on to note that it "is working with federal, state, and local officials, and with Canadian public health authorities on a norovirus outbreak linked to raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada. Currently, illnesses have only been reported in Canada with no known cases of norovirus associated with these oysters reported in the U.S. The FDA is alerting restaurants, retailers and consumers because it is possible that states received these oysters through distribution to the U.S."

The FDA recommends that "retailers should not sell or serve raw oysters harvested from BC 14-8 or BC 13-16 (landfile #140185), with harvest dates starting as early as January 16, 2023, which will be printed on product tags. Shellfish can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal."

Additionally, the department offered details on how to spot norovirus symptoms, in the event that someone believes they have been exposed to the illness by consuming recalled oysters. "People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache. A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days."

The FDA continues, "If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy. If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider."