Sonic Adds Meaty New Burger to Its Menu

Sonic drive-ins already offer a SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger, but the restaurant chain clearly knows that’s not enough. There could always be more bacon on a burger. That’s why Sonic launched the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger late last month.

The Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger is not just a sandwich with more bacon than you could imagine. It has a new tangy smoke sauce specifically engineered to “enhance” the ban flavor, Sonic said in its Feb. 22 statement announcing the new sandwich. It includes four slices of crispy bacon, creamy mayonnaise, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, two slices of melty cheese, and two seasoned beef patties, all between a toasted bun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sonic Launches New Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger – https://t.co/tlHLK16Iaa pic.twitter.com/oImwBpApJz — Brand Eating (@BrandEating) February 24, 2022

The sandwich launched nationwide on Feb. 28, but Sonic App users could begin ordering it on Feb. 21 at select locations. There is also a limited-time deal, with the burger priced at $4.99. The deal expires on May 1.

“Our culinary team wanted to take our cheeseburgers to the next level and give our bacon-loving fans even more of what they want,” Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic, said in a statement. “Not only do we double the bacon, but our tangy smoke sauce complements and amplifies the bacon flavor and truly perfects this bacon lover’s dream cheeseburger!”

While many fast-food chains have turned their attention to recent fads like the chicken sandwich or making things super spicy, the race to offer the biggest bacon burgers has continued in the background. Wendy’s was at the forefront of bacon offerings thanks to the famous Baconator, but it isn’t resting on its laurels. Last summer, the chain unveiled the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. The new burger includes Applewood smoked bacon, custom bacon sauce, crispy onions, American cheese, and tangy cheddar cheese between a bun made crunchy thanks to toasted cheddar cheese.

In August 2021, Sonic unveiled the Grilled Cheese Burger. This doesn’t include bacon, but it still sounds tasty. The sandwich adds a beef patty with mustard, ketchup, and diced onions to Sonic’s famous grilled cheese sandwich on Texas Toast. “Guests no longer have to choose between these classic menu items because the Sonic Grilled Cheese Burger simultaneously fulfills the need for both burger and grilled cheese sandwich, upping the cheese factor in a big way,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a statement.