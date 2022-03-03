Jack in the Box Brings Back Fan-Favorite Chilled Treat for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day has arrived a little early at Jack in the Box. The fast food restaurant chain has kicked off March by welcoming back one of its most beloved chilled treats, the Mint Oreo Shake. According to Brand Eating, the beloved shake, a take on the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, is officially back on menus nationwide for a limited time.

The Mint Oreo Shake first appeared on Jack in the Box menus back in 2011. With a minty-green shade perfect for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the threat is made with the chain’s ice cream shake mix blended with Oreo cookie crumbs and mint syrup. It is topped off with whipped topping and a maraschino cherry. The Mint Oreo Shake is now available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide in a 16-ounce regular size and a 24-ounce large, with prices starting at $4.69 for a regular, though prices vary.

Jack in the Box is welcoming the shake back with a bit of shade. The fast food chain has taken over the McBroken.com website, the site designed to disclose where ice cream machines were not working at McDonald’s restaurants. Guests heading to the site are now met with ads for Jack in the Box directing them to instead opt for a Mint Oreo Shake. A banner at the top of the site reads, “Don’t get McShammed,” with a separate banner prompting guests to download the Jack in the Box ad to get a shake for just $2. McDonald’s doesn’t appear to have responded to the move just yet.

Jack in the Box is just the latest fast food chain to roll out their t. Patrick’s Day-themed menu items. In addition to the return of the Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s, Dairy Queen in late February brought back the Mint Chip Shake. Now available at Dairy Queen locations nationwide, the shake features a blend of Dairy Queen’s signature vanilla soft serve, milk, crème de menthe, and chocolatey shavings, with a whipped cream topping. The shake is only a limited time offering that makes an annual return around this time of the year.

Dunkin’ has also gotten in on the fun.As part of the coffee chain’s Spring 2022 menu lineup, Dunkin’ has introduced the new Shamrock Macchiato. The caffineated beverage layers espresso atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, giving way to notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey. The new drink also features a bright green hue.