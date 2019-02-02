Wendy’s Giving Away Free Baconators All Week

A week after McDonald’s announced its bacon happy hour, Wedny’s responded by offering free Baconator burgers to customers using DoorDash.

If you spent $10 at Wendy’s through DoorDash, you can get free delivery and a free Bacontor by using the code FREEBACONATOR at checkout. You can only use the offer once per DoorDash account, but the free delivery deal is unlimited through Feb. 4.

Wendy’s Baconator has two beef patties, American cheese, six pieces of applewood smoked bacon, ketchup and mayo between a bun. The restaurant chain also offers the Son of Baconator, which only has one beef patty.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer, told PEOPLE. “Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet. After all, that’s why we’re the No. 1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers.”

The Wendy’s deal is a direct response to McDonald’s Bacon Hour, which was announced last week. On Tuesday, customers can add two slices of thick cut, applewood smoked bacon to any item of their choice from 4-5 p.m. You can add bacon to anything, including Hotcakes, a hot-fudge sundae and Filet-O-Fish.

“When we aid there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, said. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

McDonald’s is using the bacon happy hour to get some extra attention for upcoming new menu items that will always have bacon. Earlier this month, the Golden Arches announced the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries. While the burger items are just burgers with bacon added, the Cheesy Bacon Fries will be French fries drenched in cheese sauce and topped with bacon bits. All three items will be available on Jan. 30.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” Haracz said. “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

