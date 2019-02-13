Wendy’s Offering Customers Free Baconator Fries

Wendy’s is beefing up its bacon battle with fast food competitor McDonald’s, announcing that it is giving out free Baconator Fries with the purchase of any regular menu item this week.

From now until Sunday, Feb. 17, customers who purchase in-restaurant through the Wendy’s mobile app, available on both Android and iPhone devices, will receive a free order of the chain’s famed Baconator Fries at participating U.S. locations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The in-restaurant offer will reset within the app daily and can be redeemed once per day per customers.

Y’all taking about bacon cheese fries like you can’t get Baconator Fries for free with any purchase in our app right now. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 12, 2019

As a follow up to Wendy’s Baconator Cheeseburger, Baconator Fries first made their debut on the menu in June of 2015 and feature the chain’s “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon.”

News that fans could get their hands on the mouth-watering dish for free sent social media into a bacon-y good frenzy.

“*downloads Wendy’s app after reading this tweet*,” one person commented.

“Free food is always a solid move,” another wrote.

Several others had a few choice words to add to the ongoing bacon battle between McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

“Wendy’s Baconator fries use real bacon cooked fresh daily,” one person wrote. “Someone else uses pre-packaged bacon bits???”

“Wendy’s I cheated on you. I tried McDonalds bacon cheese fries. I earned my punishment immediately [because] they were horrible. I am so sorry and I will never cheat on you ever again!” another commented.

Free Baconator Fries is just the latest blow in the Wendy’s vs. McDonald’s saga. After the Golden Arches revealed back in January that it would be adding “delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon” to three of its beloved dishes, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and their famed french fries, Wendy’s responded by offering free Baconators for a week.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer, said. “Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet. After all, that’s why we’re the No. 1 seller of bacon cheeseburgers.”

Having first opened its doors in 1969, Wendy’s has become synonymous with playful and public disses aimed at its competitors, with McDonald’s oftentimes being the chain’s hottest rival.