KFC Launches New Chicken Sandwich So Spicy It Comes With Free Milk

KFC may be known for its finger lickin’ good chicken, but the beloved fast food chain is warning finger lickers to beware of its latest spicy menu addition. KFC Canada has officially introduced the Kentucky Scorcher, a chicken sandwich so spicy – it packs double the heat of Tabasco – that it comes with a free bottle of milk.

The Kentucky Scorcher is made with thick cut, 100% Canadian chicken breast, which is smothered in spicy mayo and topped with crunchy pickles, all on a toasted bun. What gives the sandwich its flaming hot spice is the signature Scorcher sauce, which is smothered over the sandwich. According to the chain, the sauce “leverages the fruity, earthy, and peppery flavour of the infamous Carolina Reaper to take you on a sensorial journey.” While food lovers can relish a first bite filled with a hint of heat from the Cayenne pepper, the fiery heat from the Carolina Reaper grows with every bite after that. KFC said the sauce hits a Scoville level of 13,500, which is more than double the level of Tabasco.

“Spicy offerings these days are made for the masses and lack the intensity Canadians are craving, so we set out to create a sandwich that truly delivers on heat,” Ira Dubinsky, Brand and Innovation Director, KFC Canada, said in a press release. “We tested dozens of hot sauces and peppers to ensure a balanced combination of spice and flavour, and the Scorcher sauce brought tears to our eyes. This chicken is not for chickens – we’ve got the milk in case you need it.”

The Kentucky Scorcher can be found at participating KFC locations across Canada for a limited time only. It can be ordered in-restaruant or via www.kfc.ca or through the KFC app. To help brave guests “tame that flame,” KFC Canada is also offering free milk with every purchase of the sandwich, while supplies last.

The sandwich is just the latest spicy menu item testing customers. In January, Arby’s introduced the Diablo Dare sandwich. Providing “the ultimate spicy experience for those who dare,” according to Arby’s, the sandwich is made with 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken and served on a toasted red chipotle bun. It gets its heat from its ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo bbq sauce. Similar to the Kentucky Scorcher, the Diablo Dare sandwich packs so much heat that it comes with a free vanilla shake.