Wendy’s Offering Free Spicy Chicken Nuggets for Limited Time

Wendy’s is prepared to spice up your week thanks to an all-new deal that will save you some cash. The beloved fast food chain offering a free 10-piece order of its fan-favorite and cult-followed Spicy Nuggets. While scoring the deal is easy, there is a bit of a catch, and Wendy’s guests will have to act fast because the deal is only set to last a few days.

The free 10-piece order of Spicy Nuggets is available with any purchase via the Wendy’s mobile app. Customers can snag the deal through the mobile app. Once the mobile app has been accessed, customers can add apply the mobile offer to their mobile order, according to Chew Boom. The mobile offer can also be scanned in-restaurant or at the drive-thru with any qualifying purchase during the promo period. Dubbed the “winter storm” special offer amid the numerous winter storms hitting across the country, the free 10-piece order of Spicy Nuggets with any purchase offer is only available from Wednesday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

After first debuting on the Wendy’s menu in 2017, Spicy Chicken Nuggets quickly rose as a fan-favorite item at Wendy’s. Just like the chain’s classic Chicken Nuggets, Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets feature 100% white-meat chicken. However, the nuggets set themselves apart from the classic Chicken Nugget due to its outermost layer, as they are breaded and marinated in our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices. Spicy Chicken Nuggets are served with the customer’s choice of six dipping sauces including Buttermilk Ranch, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard or Ghost Pepper Ranch.

That added dose of heat proved to be a major selling point, and fans were more than just a little eager to place an order. However, despite their popularity, the beloved dish abruptly disappeared shortly after their debut, leading to a years-long battle for the chain to bring them back. During their disappearance, many of the fast food chain’s tweets clogged comments from fans begging Wendy’s to bring Spicy Chicken Nuggets back.

The fight to bring the fan-favorite item back to menus hit a fever pitch in 2019 when Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to state his “positive affirmations,” writing, “I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.” Wendy’s responded to the news with a sliver of hope, promising to bring Spicy Chicken Nuggets back should their tweet climb to 2 million likes. After that number was surpassed, Spicy Chicken Nuggets returned to menus nationwide later that same year, and they have remained a staple on the menu ever since.