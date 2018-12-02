Sonic Adds Fritos Chili Cheese Favorites to Their Menu

Sonic added new menu options that bring the flavors of Fritos chips, chili, cheese and hamburgers into your mouth at the same time.

The first of the three new items is the Fritos Chili Pie, made with crunchy Fritos chips, chili and melted cheddar cheese. The Fritos Cheese Jr. Wrap presents the same three ingredients on an eight-inch flour tortilla for a more convenient snack. Both items are available for only 99 cents.

Sonic also announced a new Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger, with all three ingredients put onto a 100-percent beef patty between a soft bakery bun. The burger costs just $1.99 and provides “one sensational burger tasting experience,” according to the restaurant chain.

Sonic will also let customers request Fritos as an extra topping on the Chili Cheese Coney hot dog to add an extra crunch atop the premium beef dog.

“The bold flavor combination of crispy Fritos with mouthwatering chili and melty cheese is both incredibly classic and unique at the same time,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a statement. “Adding the uniquely delicious and salty bite of Fritos, chili and cheese was something many had to hack menus to get, and now, people can order their faves in three craveable ways right from their cars.”

Like any other fast food chain, Sonic is frequently changing up their menu to provide customers new reasons for returning.

In October, the company launched two New Double Stack Cheeseburgers. The Quarter Pound Double Stack Cheeseburger has cheese layered between two beef patties, topped with dill pickles, grilled onions, mayo and mustard, stacked on a brioche bun. The SuperSONIC Double Stack Cheeseburger has the same ingredients, but has a half-pound of beef squeezed in between the bun.

Another recent edition came in September, when Sonic launched the new Breakfast Slinger sandwiches, which also use a “bakery-quality” brioche bun. You can get a plain Egg & Cheese Slinger for $1.49, and it has 240 calories.

The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Slinger is available for $1.99 and has 330 calories. If you prefer sausage instead of bacon, you can swap it, reports Brand Eating.

Back in September, Inspire Brands — the parent company of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings — bought Sonic in a deal valued at $2.3 billion, CNBC reported at the time. The deal came after Sonic said it expected a 2.6 increase in sales at its restaurants for the rest of the year. The company has more than 3,500 locations across the country.

Photo credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images