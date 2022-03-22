Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.

The company issued the recall for over 30 products that were processed at its Depew, New York production facilities, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled fresh-cut fruits and vegetables were packaged in clear plastic containers with a tamper-evident seal with a “Best if Used By” date between March 5 through March 23, 2022. The affected ready-to-eat dips were packaged in 7-ounce clear plastic clamshell containers with a best if used by the date of March 15 through March 31, 2022, according to the notice. The recalled products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states and sold under brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op and Tops. A full list of the recalled products can be found by clicking here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. initiated the recall after “results from the environmental program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the FDA. Listeria, caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products at this time.

Amid the recall, retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers. The FDA added that “Fruit Fresh Up is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.” Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Fruit Fresh Up, Inc at 716-684-3400. The company can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET.

The recall follows several other recalls prompted by potential listeria contamination concerns, with everything from mushrooms to ice cream being the subject of recalls in recent months. Other products, including children’s toys, met products, and popular snack items have been recently recalled for various reasons.