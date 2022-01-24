Spinach Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

A major spinach recall has been announced due to a possible listeria contamination in some products. According to the FDA the company Frozen Food Development “is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.” This is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall notice goes on to read, “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.” For those who may be wondering if they may have purchased any of the recalled Frozen Chopped Spinach, the FDA confirmed that the contamination-risk products were distributed in Lidl retail stores in nine states: Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. “The product comes in 12-ounce poly bags, and items included in the recall are marked with lot # R17742 or R17963 on the back of the poly bag with a best by date of 09/10/23,” the notice adds.

At this time, “no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” per the FDA. “The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach,” the organization adds. “The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and Frozen Food Development continue to investigate the source of the problem.” For any “consumers who have purchased 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach,” they are “urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.” Finally, any “consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday thru Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Eastern Standard time.”

The new spinach recall is not the only one to come up lately, as a rat infestation recently prompted a large company to issue a recall over its various products, due to the risk of salmonella exposure. BGR reported that Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recalled all of their food products, after discovering the possible contamination. The recall stemmed from a rodent infestation, and may include “dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder.”