Walmart Recalls More Than 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination Issues

Thousands of bags of popular chips sold at Walmart are at the center of a new recall. The retail chain in late February voluntarily recalled bags of Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips after it was determined they posed a potential health hazard due to possible metal contamination.

The recall impacts 2,555 cases of the chips, with each case containing 10 bags, meaning the recall encompasses more than 25,500 bags, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall impacts Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. According to the FDA, the chips were packaged in 13-ounce bags have a lot code of 112051## or 123051## and a Best By date of May 23, 2022. The recalled products also have the UPC 78742-11453. The FDA noted the Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips were recalled after it was determined that the “chips may contain a foreign material (metal).”

The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA, meaning it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.” Despite that classification, there thankfully isn’t much cause for concern related to this recall, as the chips never made it to store shelves. In a statement to Eat This, Not That!, Walmart confirmed that the recall was issued before the impacted product was distributed to its stores.

“The supplier made us aware of the potential product issue on February 22,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Impacted products were stopped at Distribution Centers and never shipped to stores. The supplier retrieved the product and it is our understanding they destroyed all impacted products.”

The chip recall is just the latest to hit a major retail chain. Back in January, Lily’s Sweets voluntarily recalled over 18,000 cases of its Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips, which were sold at Walmart stores, because they contained soy lecithin. In February, a tennis table sold at Target was recalled after the manufacturer received numerous reports of injuries. It was found that the Escalade Sports Avenger Tennis Table posed a “fall hazard,” with the manufacturer receiving 78 reports of the table collapsing, with four reports of minor injuries. Both of the recalled products were immediately pulled from store shelves, marking one of several items in recent weeks to be pulled from the sales floor.