Ice Cream Company Recalls All of Its Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Consumers with a hankering for ice cream should take a quick peak in their freezers, because The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.’s ice cream recall has been expanded. After first announcing the recall on Friday, Feb. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in an updated recall notice on Saturday, Feb. 12 that the company has expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at the facility due to possible listeria contamination.

The expanded recall now spans nine states and 14 brands, with all recalled products within their expiration date. All recalled products have the manufacturing plant number CT121 or CT#12, are not past their expiration date, and are packaged in pints, half gallons, Sandwiches, and portion control slices. The effected ice creams were distributed across retail stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire. The recalled products are as follows: Batch brand pints, all flavors; Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties; Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints and 3 gallon tubs; New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs; Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints; Art Cream all pint Flavors; Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors; Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors; Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches; Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches; Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors; Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches; Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich; Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only; Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla; and Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.

The ice cream recall was first initiated after FDA sampling found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment at the Manchester facility. Listeria, caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. At this time, there have been no illnesses reported in connection to the recalled products.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products are being encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5 p.m. ET. According to the FDA, The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. “is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.”