Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.

According to a new recall notice published by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 25, the recalled product was distributed in Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide by Jan. 4. All products affected by the recall have the lot number 300511. The recall affects Enoki mushrooms that were sold in 200g/7.05ounces with the UPC 6953150100684, as well as those sold in 150g/5.25ounces with the UPC 6953150110157. The Enoki mushrooms were packaged in a vacuum-sealed plastic package which is transparent on the upper portion and features a black background. The product is a “Product of China,” and there is no English translation on the label and there is no business name or address printed on packages.

The recall was issued after routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a 200-gram package of Enoki, the FDA said. Following the discovery, Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. issued a recall of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms on Feb. 3, with the FDA publishing the recall notice just a day later. The recall expanded to cover 150g/5.25-ounce packages on Feb. 23.

Although no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products, listeria contamination can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Listeria, caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. Enoki Mushrooms are being encouraged to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at (323) 720-9126, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. The FDA said that the distribution of the product has been suspended amid the recall.