Popular Store-Bought Starbucks Drink Recalled Due to Health Hazard

Coffee lovers on the go may want to rethink their drink of choice, because a popular store-bought Starbucks drink is at the center of a recall. PepsiCo Inc. and Starbucks have issued a voluntary recall of more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks after it was found they were inadequately sealed. Inadequate sealing could lead to spoilage and potential illness for anyone who consumes the beverage. Although the recall was initially issued in late November 2021, it has been brought back into focus as the recalled beverages near their expiration dates.

The recalled products include Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream with the UPC 012000001772, the Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream with the UPC 012000008801, and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream with the UPC 012000007293. All three recalled drinks were sold in 6.5 fluid-ounce cans. The three products included in the recall have the same March 28th best-by date. The cans are half green and half brown and also feature the Starbucks logo above the product name.

Starbucks recalled 85,956 cases of each flavor, totaling more than 250,000 cases recalled, according to Food Safety News. The recall was issued after it was found that “an issue with adequate sealing of canned coffee products potentially lead to premature spoilage.” This spoilage in turn can potentially lead to illnesses if consumed. While BGR reports that the FDA recall report notes that the recall action was terminated on March 3, given the fast-approaching best-by dates, there is concern that they may already be in consumers’ homes.

Those who have purchased the recalled beverages are being urged not to consume them. Instead, the recalled products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can also choose to simply throw the product out. It is unclear if any illnesses were reported in connection to the recalled products.

The Starbucks recall is just the latest recall to impact grocery store products. In recent weeks, numerous food items have been pulled from store shelves due to various reasons. Earlier this month, more than 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products – sold under the brand names Texas Family Jerky, Humboldt Jerky Co., Smokehouse Jerky Co., Rebel’s Gourmet, and Gold Mine Jerky Company – were recalled due to potential listeria contamination. Other recalls have impacted popular sweet treats and even an item sold at ALDI.