Lyle Menendez Called Cooper Koch From Prison After Learning About His Emmy Nomination

The Menendez brothers’ horrific story is now an Emmy-nominated tale. Cooper Koch, who starred as Lyle’s brother Erik on Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is now an Emmy nominated actor for the role, and he received a phone call from one of the infamous brothers himself.

“I spoke Lyle today. He called to send his congrats and was very, very sweet,” Koch revealed on the Entertainment Weekly podcast The Awardist. “He was jealous that I was at Wimbledon this weekend – he was just so, so sweet… and they’re doing really well.”

Koch is up for the title of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award at the TV industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony. He says the role changed his life.

“I was so nervous. It’s just a terrible morning. You’re so anxious and you’re just playing that game with yourself of like, ‘You know what? It’s okay either way. It’s okay. I’m going to die one day and no one’s going to remember or care if I had an Emmy nomination or not,’” he joked about the nomination, adding the “best part about this whole thing was just getting the opportunity to be a part of this show and tell this story and just embody this person who I just care so deeply about.”

The incarcerated brothers were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Prosecutors claimed the brothers were spoiled and upset they’d be financially cut off. Their defense claimed José was a sexual predator, molesting his sons until days before the killings. As for why their mother was killed, the brothers testified that their mom was aware of the abuse.

In May, the brothers were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole. They are currently trying to get released after 35 years behind bars.