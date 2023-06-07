Take Advantage of Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul and Get $10 in Free Money

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These makeup, skincare and beauty products on Amazon aren't just on sale -- they can get you free money, too.

Amazon is having a two-day Summer Beauty Haul right now. That's right. Stock up on sunscreen, hair products, makeup, skincare and more. Right now if you spend $50 or more, you'll get a $10 credit free from Amazon that you can spend on whatever you want -- like even more beauty products from top brands such as Revlon, L'Oréal, e.l.f., La Roche-Posay, Mario Badescu, Maybelline and Neutrogena.

Spend $50 on select products and get $10 free on Amazon

Get a $10 Amazon promotional credit when you spend $50 or more on beauty products shipped and sold by Amazon. Restrictions do apply, and you can only have one $10 redemption per customer. Enter code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout to get the credit.

This surprise sale from Amazon is only going to last two days, so you'd better hurry if you want to take advantage of these savings. Some of these products are even on sale now, so you can get more great beauty picks for a lot less money.

Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul sale

(Photo: Amazon)

Ready to buy new makeup goodies for the summer? We suggest the Revlon One-Step Volumizer, Versace Man Eau Fraiche, NYX The Brow Glue, e.l.f. poreless putty primer, Mario Badescu facial spray, Aveeno Calm + Restore hydrating face serum or Olaplex No. 4P blonde enhancing toning shampoo. But there are so many more options at the link below -- and you should check them all out while you still can. Hurry -- this free money deal ends soon!

Buy $50 of select beauty products and get $10 free on Amazon

Related content: