Chappell Roan Goes Without a Top at Grammys, Igniting Firestorm of Reactions

Chappell Roan inspired a ton of social media reactions when she arrived to the 2026 Grammy awards on Sunday.

Chappell (real name Kayleigh Amstutz) showed up to the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, she was wearing a sheer red skirt and shawl. She soon removed the shawl, revealing a totally topless look — with a twist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The “Pink Pony Club” vocalist’s skirt was attached to her chest via nipple rings. However, using a flesh-tone covering and makeup, her nipples were not visible. It was a anatomy-bending look that caused made many to double-take.

Specifics on who designed the look and worked on the skin-tone layer — which also included tattoo-like designs — is not available as of press time. Music fans on X and Instagram were taken aback by the look, debating its style merits and the morals of wearing a topless look to such a high-profile event. Some were just in awe of the logistics of wearing such an outfit — and others drew comparisons to a Game of Thrones character.

Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

See some of the reactions to Chappell Roan’s dress below:

“i just love chappell’s look, one of the more inspired takes on a ‘naked dress’ it really makes use of her body being part of the canvas” (source)

“Just be naked at this point.. tired of all these half ass outfits!” (source)

“men walk around shirtless all the time I don’t get what the issue is.” (source)

“Here’s hoping no one steps on the back of that dress…” (source)

“Why bother with wearing a dress . What about moderate and common decency” (source)

Chappell Roan at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

“Chappell is kinda giving me Red Lady vibes and I loveeeee” (source)

“Nipple suspenders?” (source)

“OMG, she looks like a real life mermaid, I’m kind of obsessed.” (source)

“Why are these shows allowing this -dressing Naked [shrug emoji] No Class not setting any good examples for the younger generation that’s SAD!!!!!!!!!” (source)

“Are you guys ok? Need a hobby, maybe? If this is not for you, scroll down. It’s not that deep.” (source)

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer-songwriter changed out of the look before she stepped on stage to present the award for Best New Artist — the honor she received herself in 2025.

Chappell, herself, is nominated for two awards on Sunday night: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Both are tied to her 2025 single “The Subway.“

How to Watch the Grammys

Promotional art for the the 68th Grammy Awards (Credit: CBS)

The Grammys is airing live on CBS right now, and the broadcast is free to anyone who can receive over-the-air TV signals with a digital antenna. CBS is also included in most cable and satellite packages. The Grammys will also stream via Paramount+’s higher tiers, with highlights shared on official social media channels.