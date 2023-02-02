This is Martha Stewart's Skincare Secret -- and It's More Affordable Than You Think
Martha Stewart is known for her kitchen and home decorating skills but also for her flawless beauty and youthful appearance at 81 years old. How does her skin look so good? She claims to have never had a facelift and credits a good diet, exercise and excellent skincare, including Mario Badescu facials. She has been loyal to the salon for forty years now, and her skin is a testament to their products. The Mario Badescu salon operates out of New York City, but you don't have to travel or spend a fortune to experience the beauty treatment. You can buy Mario Badescu skincare products online -- and you might be shocked by how affordable they are.
And until Feb. 3, you can add the promo code HEART to get a free five-piece rose routine kit when you spend $40 or more.
- Mario Badescu anti-blemish drying duo day and night solution, $24 (valued at $34)
- Mario Badescu anti-aging set, $64 (down from $85)
- Mario Badescu brightening kit $80 (down from $114)
In the 1960s, Martha Stewart started getting facials from a man named Mario Badescu. Originally a chemist and pharmacist from Vienna, Badescu eventually opened his namesake salon in New York City, which still operates to this day. He passed away in 1983, but Stewart has remained loyal to the salon and to Badescu products.
We'll show you some of Stewart's favorite Mario Badescu products made from fresh fruit, botanicals and other natural sources to reveal healthy-looking skin, alongside some of our favorites. Don't forget to order before Feb. 3 to take advantage of the free rose routine kit with the HEART promo code on orders over $40.
Top finds from Martha Stewart's beloved Mario Badescu line
Looking to get into a good skincare routine? Whether you want facial masks, anti-aging skincare products, moisturizing creams, gentle cleansers or exfoliants made from natural ingredients, we've round up some of our favorite products and even some that Martha Stewart uses herself. Many of these skincare products are on sale right now.
Mario Badescu anti-aging set
Stewart loves the super collagen mask from Mario Badescu, and in fact, she starts each day at 5 a.m. with a 30-minute face mask. Right now, this anti-aging set, which contains the super collagen mask, a protein night cream and a super peptide serum, is 25% off, so grab it while you can.
Mario Badescu anti-aging set, $64 (down from $85)
Want more anti-aging products from Mario Badescu? There are even more available below.
- Mario Badescu fruit and vitamin A hand cream with AHA, $10
- Mario Badescu glycolic eye cream, $20
- Mario Badescu elasto-collagen night cream, $20
- Mario Badescu collagen moisturizer with SPF 15, $24
- Mario Badescu Cellufirm anti-aging duo, $32 (down from $43)
- Mario Badescu Good Skin is Forever and Ageless kit, $34 (down from $55)
Mario Badescu brightening kit
Martha Stewart loves the vitamin C serum in this brightening kit from Mario Badescu. It brightens up the skin and visibly smoothes, while amino acids help hydrate skin cells. You'll look rejuvenated and revitalized. Say goodbye to uneven skin texture and hello to a fresher, brighter face.
Mario Badescu brightening kit $80 (down from $114)
If you're looking up for other ways to brighten up your skin and remove dead skin cells, there are a lot of great options elsewhere on the Mario Badescu website.
- Mario Badescu facial spray with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, $7
- Mario Badescu AHA botanical body soap, $8
- Mario Badescu Revitalin moisturizer with lactic acid, $18
- Mario Badescu Revitalin day cream, $24
- Mario Badescu "The Favorites" bundle, $37 (down from $41)
- Mario Badescu Revitalin night cream, $40
- Mario Badescu bath and body luxuries kit, $48 (down from $69)
Mario Badescu anti-blemish drying duo0comments
If you struggle with acne but want to use more natural ingredients in your skincare routine, Mario Badescu has you covered. Use the drying patches in the morning to pinpoint specific zits and blemishes, then use the drying lotion (and more patches, if needed) at night to help it absorb excess oil and unclog pores.
Mario Badescu anti-blemish drying duo day and night solution, $24 (valued at $34)
There are even more skin kits for sale at the Mario Badescu site, and full of fresh ingredients and botanicals that are so good for your skin. The ones below are some of our very favorites.
- Mario Badescu mini mist collection, $20
- Mario Badescu coconut body trio, $25 (down from $36)
- Mario Badescu winter body essentials, $26 (down from $38)
- Mario Badescu radiant skin trio, $30 (down from $41)
- Mario Badescu 50th anniversary essentials kit, $38 (down from $50)
- Mario Badescu executive collection for men, $39 (down from $98)
- Mario Badescu acne control kit, $77 (down from $99)
Can't decide? Get a gift card!
Give the gift of great skin to a friend, or for yourself for later, with an e-card from Mario Badescu. With options for acne-prone skin, aging skin, dull skin and more, your skin will thank you. Martha Stewart wouldn't steer us wrong, would she? The brand offers digital gift certificates in amounts between $25 and $500. The recipient can receive it automatically or at a special date that you choose.
Purchase a Mario Badescu e-card, starting at $25$25 – $500 at Mario Bedesco
