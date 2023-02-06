Mejuri's Valentine's Day Diamond Week Sale: See Why Bella Hadid Loves This Brand So Much

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Diamonds aren't just a girl's best friend; they're everybody's best friend. And starting now until the end-of-day on Feb. 7, Mejuri is having its first-ever diamond sale, just in time to snag the perfect last-minute Valentine's Day gift. They're offering 15% off all diamond jewelry in honor of the romantic holiday, so if want to treat your significant other to a piece of jewelry they'll never forget, check out the Mejuri diamond sale. But to get the 15% discount, which is applied at checkout, you'd better hurry.

Mejuri isn't just another jewelry brand. Celebs like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Oprah love this brand for its commitment to sustainability. Mejuri uses 80% recycled gold in their products, maintains a fair price for consumers and works with Responsible Jewelery Council-certified suppliers.

You can get timeless jewelry pieces, likes statement necklaces, dainty rings, sparkly earrings and delicate bracelets, to accent your outfit. Get it for yourself, or order by Feb 6. to get it in time for Valentine's Day with standard shipping. If you wait until tomorrow, you can still use expedited shipping to be sure to get the item before Feb. 14, but the sale ends on Feb. 7.

Shop the Mejuri diamond sale at 15% off

If you like thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry beloved by celebrities but want to save money, the Mejuri diamond sale is the place to get a luxurious gift at a discount right now. Hurry and order soon before the sale ends.

Mejuri diamond rings on sale

The pavé diamond round ring, seen here, is made from 14k solid gold, which means it's long-lasting and can be worn every single day. It's set with 20 diamonds in a circular shape and totals around 0.056 carats. All of Medjuri's rings are available in sizes four through 10.

Mejuri diamond necklaces on sale

Seen above is Mejuri's midi diamond necklace, the perfect size to elevate your everyday outfits but also pretty enough to pair with a dress on date night. Get a responsibly sourced diamond on a solid gold 4k necklace chain. The midi diamond is 0.135 carats.

Mejuri diamond earrings on sale

These triple diamond studs are sure to make an impression on your partner without making such a deep impression on your wallet. These can be worn with everything, and the quality in these handcrafted 0.1462-carat studs is stunning.

Mejuri diamond bracelets on sale

A pavé diamond bold bar bracelet like this is a fantastic gift for anyone and a great addition to any outfit. The chain lengths are available in six to seven inches or seven to eight inches, and each diamond bracelet has 0.195 carats on a solid 14k-gold chain.

