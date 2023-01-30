Porsha Williams' Favorite Valentine's Day 2023 Finds on Amazon: The Best Looks and Gifts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Getty Images)

TV personality Porsha Williams of Porsha's Family Matters is a dynamic, vivacious woman with a lot of style, and she teamed up with Amazon for Valentine's Day to help you get ready this year. These attractive clothes, accessories, and other items are sure to make Feb. 14 a magical day you won't forget. Your Valentine's Day outfit is ready, courtesy of the beloved Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Williams herself will be celebrating a very romantic holiday with her brand-new husband Simon Guobadia, as it will be their first Valentine's Day together as a married couple. If you want to look almost as good as she does, check out these Amazon products she hand-selected for a perfect date night out. It's more affordable than you might think.

Get ready for Valentine's Day with Porsha Williams

Start getting your Valentine's Day 2023 outfit prepared now. Williams has a jacket, a dress, a necklace, and a purse picked out, along with some items for a romantic night at home. There are plenty of Valentine's Day 2023 gift ideas, too. Many of these products are on sale, so you can save money while planning your V-Day style.

Amazon Essentials hooded puffer coat

(Photo: Amazon)

Valentine's Day happens to take place in the middle of winter, so the most important element of your outfit might just be the jacket you pick out. In this heavyweight hooded puffer coat from Amazon Essentials, you can go for a nice, romantic evening walk no matter how cold it is outside. The bright pink color will match the rest of your outfit and all the pink-and-red décor of Feb. 14, but the coat is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes.

Amazon Essentials women's heavyweight hooded puffer coat, $41 and up (down from $75)

The Drop women's midi sweater dress

(Photo: Amazon)

A red sweater dress from The Drop with a sweetheart neckline is a little cute, a little sexy, and a little cozy, too. The snug fit and corset stitch detail will look shapely on your body, and it comes in sizes XXS to 5XL. (If you don't like the bright red, it's okay: This sweater dress comes in black and beige, too.)

The Drop women's cameron-ribbed midi sweater dress, $60

Kendra Scott Ari Heart pendant necklace

(Photo: Amazon)

Everyone should have a heart-shaped necklace to wear on Valentine's Day, and this one from Kendra Scott is a beautiful choice. Made of rose gold and pink drusy, this dainty, delicate pendant will be the perfect accent for a romantic outfit. If rose gold isn't your thing, there are many other options available in different metals and pendant colors.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart adjustable pendant necklace, $64



JW Pei Gabbi bag

(Photo: Amazon)

JW Pei is an influencer-loved brand of quality purses made of vegan leather from recycled plastics. Their ruched women's Gabbi bag has a 4.6 rating on Amazon, with many reviewers noting that it "looks expensive." This is a Valentine's Day handbag under $100 that you can keep using long after the holiday. Porsha Williams likes the pink, and so do we, but there are 17 colors to choose from.

JW Pei women's ruched Gabbi handbag, $80

Fossil minimalist stainless steel casual watch

(Photo: Amazon)

When you're done dressing to the nines for your Feb. 14 date, don't forget a present for your partner, too. He's sure to love this stainless steel watch with a slim calfskin band and a clean, minimalist design. The watch is gender neutral, so if you don't have a partner, get one for yourself. This one comes in silver, blue and brown, but there are other colors available too.

Fossil men's minimalist stainless steel slim casual watch, $81 (down from $135)

Gezzeny vintage iridescent glass mugs with Charbonnel & Walker drinking chocolate

(Photo: Amazon)

Warm and cozy hot chocolate may be the perfect way to end a romantic Valentine's Day evening. Serve the drinks in these adorable 14-ounce embossed vintage mugs from Gezzeny made from iridescent glass. One of the mugs is in a sunflower pattern while the other is in a raindrop pattern; both come with two fancy-looking golden stirring spoons.

Gezzeny vintage embossed 14-ounce iridescent glass mugs with golden spoons, set of two, $31

Glassware this elegant calls for an equally elegant drinking chocolate mix: this one from Charbonnel & Walker will hit the spot. The chocolate comes in real chocolate flakes, not powder.

Charbonnel & Walker hot chocolate drink mix, $29

Get even more Porsha Williams

Want more Porsha Williams in your life? Whether you want to watch her show Porsha's Family Matters, stream old episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, read her book The Pursuit of Porsha or buy her Pampered by Porsha bedsheets, we've got you covered.