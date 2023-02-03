Valentine's Day Gifts From Lululemon Under $50

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lululemon might have a reputation for being a bit pricey, but even those on a budget can afford these great finds from the famous athleticwear shop. The brand has a great collection of gifts for under $50, just in time for Valentine's Day. To make sure that your gift gets to your house by Feb. 14, you need to order by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. And hey, don't forget that they also offer free shipping and free returns.

Back to Life 24-ounce tumbler, $44

There's so much more to Lululemon than yoga pants. If you're a Lululemon lover, you already knew that. Lululemon is not just known for its yoga-centric wardrobe options but also its wide array of athleisure, lifestyle apparel, personal care items and other accessories.

The items under $50 for sale at Lululemon include great picks, like bags, wristlets, beanies, bras, panties, boxers, hats, water bottles and so much more. So, surprise your partner with a little gift from Lululemon this Valentine's Day, and then you can work out (or not) together. At these prices, you can even get something for yourself, too.

Lululemon Valentine's Day deals under $50

Get something special for your walks, your workouts, your yoga sessions and just for lounging around the house with this under $50 gift guide from Lululemon. It's the perfect thing to get your sweetheart for V-Day.

Lululemon Back to Life 24-ounce tumbler

Available in black, white, sonic pink and the pink mist seen above, this insulated tumbler has a folding straw lid, which makes it easier to sip in style. It's BPA-free, is powder-coated for a slip-free grip and has a double-wall vacuum-insulated design to keep drinks cold. It will easily fit into most cars' cupholders for easy transport.

Back to Life 24-ounce tumbler, $44



Lululemon sling crossbody bag

A sling crossbody bag always stays close to your person, so whatever you need is always within your reach. The fabric on this one is water-repellant, comes with an easy-to-access exterior pocket, has an internal mesh pocket with a key loop and lets you easily tuck straps away into the side slip pocket.

Sling crossbody bag, $48



Lululemon Flow Y Nulu light-support sports bra

This bra is designed specifically for yoga practice. With its racerback design and signature Nulu fabric -- which is breathable, buttery soft and whisks away moisture -- you'll be able to focus on your yoga routine without worrying about anything else. There are eight color options available, and it's available in sizes 2 through 14 and should fit anyone with A-C cups.

Lululemon Flow Y Nulu light-support sports bra, $48

