Nordstrom Has the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for 2023, and We Found Some Hot Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, love is in the air at Nordstrom. The retailer has great sales around major holidays, and V-Day is no different. They have a wide variety of clothing, home goods, luxury items and cosmetics, all of which will make a perfect Valentine's gift for your loved one, or for yourself. Order by 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 6 to get a gift with free standard shipping in time for Valentine's Day.

Top products in this article:

If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for her, there are so many options that will make a romantic gift, like cosmetics, hand bags, lingerie and perfume. If you need a Valentine's Day gift for him, there are colognes, watches, shoes and more. And if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift for friends, Nordstrom has friendship bracelets, scrunchies, coffee mugs, socks and lotions.

Even if you're going to be spending Valentine's Day at home alone, there are so many self-care products on sale at Nordstrom right now that can make the holiday feel special (or at least bearable), such as candles, blankets, face creams, hair care products and kitchen essentials to make yourself a divine meal at home.

Get deals on Valentine's Day gifts at Nordstrom

These are the best Valentine's Day gifts and finds available at Nordstrom. We have guides for her, for him, for friends, for you and even gifts under $50. Make V-Day even more special by checking out our gift guides for Feb. 14.

For her

If you want to dazzle your wife or girlfriend, Nordstrom's collection of gifts for her will surely do the trick. An elegant woman needs an elegant present, and a gift from Nordstrom is sure to do the trick.

Kate Spade New York glitter heart earrings, $58

(Photo: Nordstrom)

These Kate Spade earrings are sure to impress, and they're heart-shaped in honor of Valentine's Day. The glittery multicolor hearts go well with any outfit, and the goldplated hoops are safe for sensitive ears.

Kate Spade New York glitter heart huggie hoop earrings, $58

Other Valentine's Day gift ideas from Nordstrom that she'll love:

For him

Men deserve luxury and love on Valentine's Day, too. Show him you care with one of these one-of-a-kind gifts found only on Valentine's Day. He'll be so thankful you did.

Ugg ascot leather slipper

(Photo: Nordstrom)

These extremely comfortable leather slippers from Ugg feel as good as they look. The removable insole makes them easy to wash, and the smooth leather exterior makes them attractive. The snug fit will stretch with the foot naturally, conforming to the exact shape of his foot.

Ugg men's ascot leather slipper, starting at $77 and up (down from $120)

Other Valentine's Day gift ideas from Nordstrom that he'll love:

For friends

If you celebrate Galentine's Day or just love spending Feb. 14 with your friends, you don't have to show up empty-handed to your gathering. Get a gift for the palentines in your life.

Le Creuset L'Amour mug

(Photo: Nordstrom)

Le Creuset makes some of the most beloved stoneware, and there's a reason for that: the high-quality enamel has been perfected in France since 1925. Give your friend the gift of a coffee mug from Le Creuset. This L'Amour mug has hand-painted hearts to show that platonic love is just as important as romantic love.

Le Creuset L'Amour 14-ounce stoneware mug, $24

Other Valentine's Day gift ideas from Nordstrom that they'll love:

For you

If you're flying solo this V-Day, you still deserve something nice for yourself. And the best self-care products for Valentine's Day are available at Nordstrom now. Cozy up at home with these delightful finds.

Osea Salts of the Earth body scrub

(Photo: Nordstrom)

This gentle exfoliator is beloved by influencers and celebs, and it works for all skin types. It's vegan, clean, cruelty-free, and even the packaging is environmentally conscious. Natural ingredients, like mineral salts and wild gigartina seaweed, will leave your skin silky and glowing. Treat yourself -- you deserve it.

Osea Salts of the Earth body scrub, $48

Other Valentine's Day gift ideas from Nordstrom that you'll love:

Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Even if you're on a budget, you can still get someone you love a great present for V-Day, with these Nordstrom picks that are all $50 and under. Add that to the free standard shipping you get if you buy before Feb. 6, and you'll have money left over for dinner on Valentine's Day.

Otherland Canopy scented candle

(Photo: Nordstrom)

Otherland's Canopy scent, which is on sale now, smells like California fig, ivy greens and summer dew. It's also paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. The divine eight-ounce candle is made of soy and coconut and has 55 hours of burn time, so it can be enjoyed after Feb. 14 is over.

Otherland eight-ounce luxury scented candle, $22 (down from $36)

Other budget Valentine's Day gift ideas from Nordstrom that we love:

Related content