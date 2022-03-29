‘You’ Alum to Star in New Hulu Thriller Series

You star Victoria Pedretti has a new role, but not on Netflix. She will star in Saint X, a new limited series from Hulu directed by Mudbound filmmaker Dee Rees. The series is adapted from the novel by Alexis Schairkin, with a script by The Handmaid’s Tale writer Leila Gerstein.

Saint X is a psychological drama with multiple perspectives and timelines and promises to be a twist on the girl-gone-missing story tropes. The story begins with a young woman mysteriously dying during a vacation in a Caribbean paradise. Her death has a traumatic effect on everyone who knew her, and her surviving sister is desperate for the truth. Pedretti will play Emily, an editor of environmental documentaries whose life is about to fall apart, reports Deadline.

Pedretti starred as Love Quinn in the second and third seasons of Netflix’s You. She also starred in The Haunting of Hill House as Nell Crain and The Haunting of Bly Manor as Dani Clayton. She had a part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood as Manson Family member Lesli Van Houten.

Gerstein won the 2017 Outstanding Drama Series Emmy as a producer on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. She also wrote and produced episodes of Eli Stone, Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, Claws, Looking for Alaska, Mrs. America, and Cursed. Gerstein is an executive producer on Saint X, along with Stephen Williams, David Levine, and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content. Rees; Adel “Future” Nur and Jason Shrier of Dreamcrew Entertainment; and Steve Pearlman are also executive producing. ABC Signature is the studio. Saint X will run eight episodes.

Rees directed the underrated 2017 Netflix movie Mudbound, which earned Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Cinematography (Rachel Morrison), Best Original Song (“Mighty River”), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Rees’ most recent film is the Ben Affleck-starring The Last Thing He Wanted, which was also released on Netflix. Rees directed episodes of Empire, Space Force, Electric Dreams, When We Rise and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.

You was renewed for a fourth season. The series is based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes and follows the serial killer Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley. The third season featured an almost entirely new cast to join Badgley and Pedretti, with Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Wikle, and Dylan Arnold joining. Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage joined the Season 4 cast.