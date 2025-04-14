Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 14)

Netflix has already added dozens of new titles to its streaming library in April, but even more TV series and movies are about to join the lineup.

This week, the streamer is set to add 10 new titles, including eight Netflix originals, from the April 2025 content list. The roster of fresh content includes new documentaries and anticipated series, as well as the seventh season of a beloved CBS sitcom.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

The Diamond Heist

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 16

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “From Executive Producer Guy Ritchie and Academy Award and Emmy-winning producers, Lightbox, comes a three-part documentary true crime caper. It’s summer 2000. A group of South-East London criminals are orchestrating what just might be the most audacious heist of all time. Their plan: use a bulldozer to ram-raid the brand new Millennium Dome in broad daylight, steal the world’s second biggest flawless diamond in a haul worth £350 million, and escape by speedboat down the Thames. There’s just one tiny problem: the Flying Squad are watching.”

Project UFO

Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After an alleged UFO landing in Truskasy in Warmia, two men—a fading TV star and an extraterrestrial enthusiast—embark on an intellectual quest to ascertain the extraterrestrial beings’ origins, drawing everyone from their orbit into their debate. As these two characters strive to persuade the world of their respective theories, a powerful politician exploits paranormal activity to seize power over the country.”

Ransom Canyon

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

Premiere Date: Friday, April 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 4/15/25

The Glass Dome (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Avail. 4/16/25

Baby Mama

I Am Not Mendoza (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/17/25

Istanbul Encyclopedia (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/18/25

iHostage (NL) — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is giving two titles the boot this week, with the hit horror film Hereditary departing Tuesday and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent following Wednesday, with even more titles set to exit in the coming days.

Leaving 4/21/25

No Hard Feelings

Leaving 4/24/25

Minions

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day