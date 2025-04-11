7 Forgotten NBC Shows That Are Now Streaming Free on YouTube

Surprisingly, plenty of the best older shows from NBC are streaming for free on YouTube.

Here are seven of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gulliver’s Travels (1996)

Play video

Both episodes of the miniseries on YouTube. Synopsis: “An Englishman returns after nine years abroad and tells strange stories of the tiny people of Lilliput, the giants of Brobdingnag, the flying island Laputa and the Houyhnhnms, a race of intelligent horses.”

Stingray (1985)

Play video

The first season (39 episodes) is on YouTube. Synopsis: A mysterious man known as Ray, who drives a black Corvette Sting Ray, spends his time in Southern California helping those in need using his extensive driving and martial arts skills.

Jason and the Argonauts

Play video

Both episodes of the miniseries are on YouTube. Synopsis: “One of the most legendary adventures in all mythology is brought to life in an epic saga of one man’s quest for the Golden Fleece, a gift from the gods.”

Noah’s Ark

Play video

All episodes of the miniseries on YouTube. Synopsis: Jon Voight, Mary Steenburgen, and F. Murray Abraham star in this adaptation of the Biblical story.

The Firm

Play video

All 22 episodes available on YouTube. Synopsis: A continuation of the 1993 film starring Tom Cruise, set ten years afterwards.

The StoryTeller

Play video

All nine episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: In this Jim Henson series starring John Hurt, “An old storyteller tells European folk tales to his sarcastic dog.”

Thriller

Play video

Six seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: A British anthology series where “each story is a thriller of some variety, from tales of the supernatural to down-to-earth whodunits.”