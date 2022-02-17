‘You’ Season 4 Adds HBO Star

A beloved HBO star is about to make the move to Netflix! Lukas Gage, best known for his roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, has been cast in Season 4 of Netflix’s hit thriller You. Gage will star alongside series lead Penn Badgley, who portrays Joe Goldberg, in a series regular role as Adam, Deadline confirmed.

Prior to joining You, Gage was well known for his roles in several HBO series. He notably stars as Dillon in The White Lotus and Tyler Clarkson in Euphoria. He also recently appeared in Hulu’s Love, Victor. In his new role, Gage will be portraying an ex-pat American and the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is “famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family.” Per the character’s official synopsis, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.”

“Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with,” the character synopsis continues. “Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…”

At this time, not much is known about the upcoming season. The streamer confirmed Season 4 was in the works back in mid-October 2021, just before Season 3 dropped on the platform, with executive producer Sera Gamble stating at the time, “The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.” Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You revolves around the question, “What would you do for love?” The series centers on Joe, a bookstore manager in New York City who becomes infatuated with a customer named Guinevere Beck in Season 1. Season 2 followed Joe to a new city where a new romance became his fixation, with Season 3 proving just as lethal as the first two seasons (spoiler alert!) and ending with Joe faking his own death and following his new obsession to Paris. A synopsis for Season 4 hasn’t been released yet.

Fans can catch up on all 30 episodes of You on Netflix, where it is available for streaming. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.