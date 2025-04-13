‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Get More Mixed Signals on If Show Will Return for Another ‘Year in the Life’ Season

A return to Stars Hollow may or may not be happening.

After Gilmore Girls revival A Year in the Life dropped in 2016, fans have been clamoring for more, especially following Rory’s pregnancy announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of the cast have been adamant about not doing another season, or in Lauren Graham’s case, perhaps doing a Christmas movie instead or similar. Mostly because it’d be hard to do with everyone’s schedules. With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama, now seems like the perfect time for another comeback. However, Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, was pretty vague when asked by Deadline about doing another season of A Year in the Life.

“For now, we’re excited to be commemorating the milestone, and all divisions of the company are working together to celebrate with our fans,” she said. “As for the future, I’ll simply repeat: never say never.”

Gilmore Girls remains a favorite to this day, and many fans make it a tradition to watch it every fall. That being said, even though Dungey doesn’t think this is the end, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino feels differently. She recently told Us Weekly that the revival “meant we got to actually end it the way we wanted to end it. So I feel very happy.” Funnily enough, though, despite agreeing with his wife, executive producer Dan Palladino said, “Maybe it’s not the end, who knows?”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Much of the cast has stayed in touch and occasionally reunite. Graham and on-screen love interest Scott Patterson got together for a nostalgia-filled winter commercial, while Graham also reunited with on-screen mother Kelly Bishop on more than one occasion last year. Whether or not another season will actually ever happen for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life remains unknown, but it sounds like it’s always possible.

There are always revivals and reboots happening these days, no matter how long it’s been since a show last aired. Gilmore Girls could potentially come back in the future, whether as another season of A Year in the Life or a holiday movie. In any case, it’s clear that the cast is still very much like a family, and fans may have to settle with getting off-screen reunions for the time being. All seven seasons are streaming on Netflix, along with the revival, so Stars Hollow will always be there.