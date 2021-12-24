Netflix’s ‘You’ Easter Egg Makes Its Way to ‘Emily in Paris’

Two of Netflix’s most buzzed about shows just crossed paths. Fans tuning into Season 2 of Emily in Paris were treated to a very subtle You Easter egg that, as some are now theorizing, may tease a potential crossover in the City of Love. Warning: This post contains spoilers for both Emily in Paris Season 2 and You Season 3.

When You returned for its third season on the streaming platform in October, it picked off where Season 2 ended, with Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) adjusting to life in the suburbs as they awaited the arrival of their child. After the birth of their baby boy, plenty of hard adjustments, and of course a few murders, the season ended with Love dead, Joe faking his death, and a brand new obsession that saw Joe traveling overseas to Paris. His new obsession is Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), a librarian in Madre Linda who just barely escapes Love’s wrath and who expressed her desire to head back to Paris if she got custody of her daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fast forward a few months, and Emily in Paris returned to Netflix for its sophomore run on Dec. 22, picking up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale with Emily (Lily Collins) finally deciding to pursue her heart with hunky Parisian chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), despite his relationship with Camille (Camille Razat). One scene in the season found Emily’s co-worker Luke (Bruno Gouery) shelling out some decent advice, and likewise a You Easter egg. In the scene, Luke advised Emily, “don’t waste time with girls or thinking about Marianne No. 1 or Marianne No. 2. just never date a woman named Marianne. Never.” The line, of course, could easily be seen as a connection to You and Marianne being in Paris, with some viewers going as far as theorizing the line is possibly hinting a crossover.

While it remains to be seen if there will be a You and Emily in Paris crossover, You showrunner Sera Gamble previously confirmed to E! News that the upcoming fourth season would remain in the City of Love. She told the outlet that she would “love to do a season where Joe stepped outside the United States and was an American fish out of water.” She further opened up about the idea in a later interview with Entertainment Weekly, sharing that she believes “Joe is great when he’s in an environment that’s not natural to him, that’s foreign to him. So literally foreign could be very cool. And it’s a big, wide world out there.”

The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are available for streaming on Netflix alongside all three seasons of You. The Netflix thriller was renewed for a fourth season just days ahead of its third outing, though a Season 4 premiere date and synopsis have not been released. Emily in Paris hasn’t yet been picked up for a third season.