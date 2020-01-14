‘You’ Getting Season 3 Renewal at Netflix Sends Twitter Into a Tizzy

You fans are both ecstatic and terrified to hear that Netflix has renewed the creepy thriller for a third season. After the streaming giant announced the Season 3 news on Twitter, fans immediately reacted on the social media platform. Some joked that star Penn Badgley would have to play sociopath Joe Goldberg for another season, while others simply expressed their excitement at the renewal. Others just wanted to know how long they’d have to wait for Season 3, given that the long-awaited Season 2 dropped in December.

Penn when he realizes he has to play Joe again pic.twitter.com/aMNhwEwmtp — M (@Herovib) January 14, 2020

penn when that netflix paycheck comes through pic.twitter.com/ABADmq93vm — mak (@hamm_mack) January 14, 2020

Okay but give us a date babe pic.twitter.com/l0JfgXucaO — y*nghawtebony fan acct (@rednoseskunt) January 14, 2020

“See you next season!!!” one fan wrote.

“‘new year, new you’ weren’t we a clown to think that a man could change,” one fan wrote, joking that Joe would never change his obsessive, murderous ways.

“Y’all work faster than Joe when he finds a new You,” one Twitter user said, to which the show’s Twitter account responded, “gotta keep up.”

“SO WE ARE GETTING A SEASON THREEEEEEE YEESSSSSSSSSS THIS IS THE BEST NEWS ALL DAY,” one excited fan gushed.

After Netflix confirmed a third season is on its way, TVLine reported that Badgley’s Joe and Victoria Pedretti‘s Love will both return for the next season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers and Gamble will serve as showrunner.

You premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and began streaming on Netflix that December, where it became a hit. The series was moved to Netflix for Season 2, which premiered in December 2019.

Warning: Spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of You ahead.

Season 1 found Joe in Brooklyn, where he became infatuated with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The two had a relationship before things went south that fateful night in the sound-proof basement of Joe’s bookstore.

In Season 2, Joe makes his way to Los Angeles to start fresh with a new identity, quickly falling for Love. But she’s not what she seems and harbors her own secrets that end up causing Joe to hate her for being so similar to him. Toward the end of Season 2, Love reveals that she’s pregnant with Joe’s child, which sets us a Season 3 in which the two characters remain connected.

“Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates,” Badgley told TVLine. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

Badgley also reflected on his character’s impending fatherhood, musing that Joe probably won’t be the best parent. “Probably not. Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure,” he said. “And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

The season finale ended with Joe and Love moving into a suburban home together, where Joe catches a glimpse of his female neighbor, potentially setting up another one of his obsessions.

Season 3 of You is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.