Despicable Me 4 and The Life List are still holding strong in Netflix’s top five. However, neither title could hold down the No. 1 spot, with an oft-forgotten animated title taking over. Plus, there’s also a new Netflix Original in the mix to shake up the chart.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. The Hating Game

Official Synopsis: “When their publishing houses merge, bickering co-workers go to war over a promotion. But a mutual attraction reveals there’s more at stake.”

4. The Dad Quest

Official Synopsis: “When a father-son duo learns that they may not be biologically related, the two embark on a wild adventure through Mexico to find the truth.”

3. Despicable Me 4

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

2. The Life List

Official Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

1. The Croods

Official Synopsis: “A disaster sends a caveman and his sheltered family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries.”