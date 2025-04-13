Only 2 Movies Made Hulu’s Top 15 Chart This Weekend

Hulu subscribers continue to snub movies in favor of TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Kardashians. There are only two films on the service’s top-15 title chart as of Sunday, with two other recent hits disappearing. However, the two movies that Hulu users are watching happen to be some high-quality heavy hitters.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Knocked off the Chart: Chosen Family

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Yoga teacher Ann cannot escape her manic family, miserable dating life, and inability to say no, leaving her constantly trying to fix everyone else’s problems. But can she finally put herself first when a new love walks into her life?”

Knocked off the Chart: Anora

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents head to New York to get the marriage annulled.”

2. A Complete Unknown

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New

York.”

1. The Wolf of Wall Street

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Sex. Money. Power. Drugs. Brace yourself for an outrageous true story from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”