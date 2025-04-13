Another Apple TV+ series is officially done.

Deadline reports that gaming workplace comedy Mythic Quest has been canceled after four seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Season 4 finale, which dropped on March 26, was not conceived as a series finale. Because of that, the episode will be getting a new ending to give fans closure. It will be available sometime next week. Although it’s unknown exactly why the series was canceled, it can be assumed that it was because of ratings, which have decreased over the course of the show despite Mythic Quest starting off strong during the first season.

Apple TV+

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it,” series creators/executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney said in a statement. “To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing, we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Premiering in 2020, Mythic Quest follows a fictional video game studio that produces a popular MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). Also co-created by Charlie Day, the series stars McElhenney, Hornsby, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, F. Murray Abraham, and Naomi Ekperigin.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest spawned anthology spinoff Side Quest, with all four episodes dropping on March 26. It explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game and stars McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, and Shalita Grant, among others.

Mythic Quest is the latest Apple TV+ series to be canceled. The streamer also previously axed Sunny, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Silo, and The Big Door Prize. At the very least, Apple TV+ has been renewing quite a lot of shows, including Ted Lasso for a long-awaited fourth season, Colin Farrell’s Sugar, and Shrinking. More information on the new Mythic Quest finale will likely be revealed in the coming days, but with fans getting closure after all, the wait is surely worth it, even though the show has been canceled.