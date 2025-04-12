‘Manifest’ Revival? WBD Exec Has Interesting 3-Word Response When Asked About More Episodes

Could the mysteries of Flight 828 be coming back into the fold?

Almost two years after Manifest dropped its final episodes on Netflix, Warner Bros. executive Channing Dungey had an interesting response regarding its future.

The sci-fi series ran for three seasons on NBC before being canceled. After a record-breaking summer on Netflix in 2021, the streamer eventually picked it up for a fourth and final season, consisting of 20 episodes and split in two parts. The season aired in November 2022 and June 2023, but the final episode still left some questions about Flight 828. Creator Jeff Rake has occasionally teased fans that a spinoff is in the works, but nothing official has ever happened.

MANIFEST SEASON 04. (L to R) Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone and Matt Long as Zeke Landon in Manifest Season 04. Cr. Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022.

That being said, Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, gave Deadline a three-word response when asked if more could be on the way. He said, “Never say never!” The fact that he didn’t deny that more could be on the way is one thing, but sharing that it’s possible is another. Whether or not it will actually happen remains to be seen, but it seems like it’s not off the table yet.

Meanwhile, Melissa Roxburgh, who portrayed Michaela Stone, told PopCulture.com that while she “personally am super happy with how Michaela’s story ends and family story tied up,” she “would love to see that world come back onto the screen in whatever capacity.” Her on-screen brother Josh Dallas, who played Ben Stone, told The Hollywood Reporter not long after the final episodes dropped that he thought there was “major sequel or spinoff potential.” He even shared ideas for a spinoff, thinking it could follow Ben and Grace’s daughter Eden in the future or go back to 2013 and dig deeper into the investigation of Flight 828.

Flight 828 has plagued viewers since Manifest premiered in 2018, and since the finale continued to draw even more questions about it, it’s always possible that a new series could very well be coming in the future. As Dungey said, “Never say never.” Manifest came back from the dead once, you never know what could happen in the future. Fans can always go back and watch the mysteries of 828 with all four seasons of Manifest streaming on Netflix.