‘You’ Season 4 Fate Revealed at Netflix

You Season 3 is still days away from premiering, yet Netflix has already renewed the series for another round. On Wednesday, Season 4 of the Netflix original series was officially confirmed in a report by Variety. You Season 3 premieres on Friday, Oct. 15.

You is based on the novels of author Caroline Kepnes and was developed for TV by executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Upon the announcement of You Season 4, Gamble told Variety: “Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view, and it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

You is a psychological thriller about a bookstore manager in New York City (Badgley) who becomes infatuated with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). As his obsession grows, the audience comes to realize that Joe is a dangerous serial killer, who’s sociopathic tendencies carry into new relationships in subsequent seasons. Season 2 followed Joe to a new city where a new romance became his fixation, but Season 3 will actually carry on that same story rather than jumping to a new location.

To find out whether Season 4 will have the same continuity, fans will obviously need to see what Season 3 brings first. Either way, the early renewal is a great relief to fans, especially those who have noticed Netflix’s pattern of canceling original series around the 3-season mark. Many were rejoicing on social media on Wednesday when the announcement came.

You is a unique case, as it did not begin as a Netflix original series. The show first premiered on Lifetime in 2018, but it got low ratings on cable. It found a second life on Netflix, so the studio picked it up in 2019. It is still produced in part by A+E Studios.

There are 20 episodes of You streaming now on Netflix, and another 10 coming on Friday, Oct. 10. So far, there is no word on when fans can expect You Season 4 to reach their queue.