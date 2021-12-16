‘You’ Star Joins ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 as Recurring Character

Actor Chris O’Shea is trading in the “soulless wealthy suburb” of Madre Linda in for the mysterious town of Riverdale. The actor, who starred in You Season 3, has been cast in Riverdale Season 6, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The sixth season of the hit The CW drama, set for a Nov. 16 premiere, will pick up after the events of the Season 5 finale, with Archie and Betty giving their romance another shot.

O’Shea will join the show in the recurring role of Percival Pickens. Said to be the town’s newest resident, Percival is the descendent of General Pickens, one of Riverdale’s founding fathers. He wants to turn the town into a “‘utopia,’ a dark agenda he pursues quietly but ruthlessly.” Percival “presents as charming,” but is also “manipulative, powerful and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters, most especially Archie.” O’Shea’s casting follows news that Kiernan Shipka will reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for a Riverdale Season 6 crossover plot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to landing a recurring role on the hit The CW series, O’Shea held a number of other roles. His credits include appearances in Madame Secretary, Gone, The Rookie, and more recently, You. O’Shea appeared in five episodes of the hit Netflix original show’s third season – “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” “Missing White Woman Syndrome,” “Into the Woods,” “What Is Love?,” and “And They Lived Happily Ever After” – as Andrew, a stay-at-home dad who is close friends with Sherry Conrad, the locally famous “Momfluencer” who grows close to Love amid her and Joe’s move to the suburbs.

As O’shea prepares to move onto a new role, You is preparing to enter its fourth season. Shortly before Season 3 of the thriller dropped on Netflix in October of this year, the streamer renewed You for Season 4. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ books You and Hidden Bodies, the series centers around Joe Goldberg and his various obsessions. When the series was picked up for its fourth season, executive producer Sera Gamble said “it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

Fans can catch O’Shea in action on Riverdale when the series returns with its sixth season on The CW on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The first five seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix, where subscribers can also catch up on the latest season of You. You Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.