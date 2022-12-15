Reese Witherspoon's Future on 'The Morning Show' Unclear

Reese Witherspoon might be ready to move on from The Morning Show. After working on the show's upcoming third season, Witherspoon signed on for another project and it is unclear if she can still find time to be involved in the Apple TV+ series should it continue. Earlier this week, Amazon's Prime Video won a bidding war for Witherspoon's next series, All Stars.

Witherspoon was only signed up for three seasons of The Morning Show, and the latest batch of episodes have almost complete, reports Deadline. Witherspoon is also an executive producer on The Morning Show and her Hello Sunshine company is one of the producers. It's unclear if her commitment to All Stars would make it impossible for her to stay on The Morning Show in some capacity.

Following her success with Big Little Lies for HBO, Witherspoon decided to stay in the television realm with The Morning Show. The series, created by Jay Carson, features Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as co-hosts of the titular morning show. Witherspoon earned an Emmy nod for Season 2 and won an Emmy as a producer on Big Little Lies Season 1 in 2017. Hello Sunshine is also involved in several shows, including the upcoming Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six.

All Stars received a two-season straight-to-series order from Amazon. It will be Witherspoon's first half-hour comedy series. She will star as a former Daytona Beach cheerleader who cons her way into becoming a cheerleading coach in a coastal English town. Although it has a Ted Lasso-vibe, it is inspired by Andrea Kulberg's experience as an American who taught British teens cheerleading.

Witherspoon will executive produce the series with her Hello Sunshine partner, Lauren Neustadter. Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) created the series and is the showrunner. McKenna is also directing the pilot and will be an executive producer under her Lean Machine banner.

"I've been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time," Witherspoon said in a statement. "When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy, and the power of teamwork. I can't wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled."