Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.

The Morning Show star will return to the iconic role in Tracy Flick Can't Win, which is set to premiere on Paramount+, and will also produce the film through her Hello Sunshine production company. Alexander Payne, who co-wrote and directed the original film, is returning for the sequel and will take on writing the movie adaptation with Jim Taylor in addition to directing.

In Election, based on the 1998 novel by Tom Perrotta, Witherspoon played the ambitious, Type-A Flick, a student whose social studies teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) attempts to sabotage her student presidential campaign after taking notice of the teen's use of unethical tactics to get ahead. Convincing popular jock Paul (Chris Klein) to run against her, McAllister ignites a feud when Flick learns of his involvement. Election wasn't a box office hit but earned a nomination at the Oscars for best adapted screenplay and a nod for Witherspoon at the Golden Globes.

The sequel will be based on Perrotta's follow-up novel that was published earlier this year, picking up with Flick as an adult as she continues to push her way to the top in the professional world as the assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey. When Flick's boss announces plans to retire, she sets her sights on the top position.

Perrotta has had a number of other on-screen adaptation successes, including Little Children, which was turned into a film, and The Leftovers and Mrs. Fletcher, which were adapted into HBO shows. Witherspoon is currently starring in The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and has been announced as appearing in Your Place or Mine, Tiny Trailblazers, and Legally Blonde 3. The actress is also producing Tracy Flick Can't Win with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company. Perrotta is executive producing, and additional producers are Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions.