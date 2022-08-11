Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Co-Starring in 'Legally Blonde 3' Is a Dream for 'The Office' Alum

Fans of the Legally Blonde franchise are excited to see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as Elle Woods, but The Office writer and alum Mindy Kaling has one dream for the film. She told Extra in a recent chat that she'd love to work with Ava Phillipe and her famous mom in the third film, which she is writing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps, but Kaling works with Ava's brother Deacon on her Netflix project Never Have I Ever. "Listen, I think I can do anything, and if that's something she wanted to do, what a joy to have her in that," Kaling said.

Working with Deacon has been a pleasure for the creative, with Kaling saying, "He's so funny, so talented. He's obviously, like, very handsome, and we had a great time with him on set, and he is like his mom where after he wrapped, he sent me a handwritten note, thanking me for being on set. You could just tell Reese is his mom. You're just like, 'Oh, you're a good person. I can't imagine anyone saying a bad thing about you. You're one of those.'"

Witherspoon made her debut in the comedy film in 2001 as Elle Woods, a sorority girl viewed as a dumb blonde who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. She eventually begins to take her studies seriously and surprises all by coming out as a successful lawyer with showstopping fashions.

In the follow up, she travels to Washington, D.C. with a mission in animal rights, but is ignored by all politicians and quickly learns the White House is no joke. She eventually becomes fiendly with a sympathetic Rep. Victoria Rudd (Sally Field), who helps her get her foot in the door of Congress but it's up to Elle to convince them to hear her out.