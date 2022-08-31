'The Morning Show' Adds High-Profile Comedian for Season 3

The Morning Show Season 3 cast continues to grow. On Thursday, comedian Tig Notaro joined the hit Apple TV+ series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The upcoming season will also feature Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

Notaro was cast as Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff for Hamm's corporate titan Paul Marks, reports Deadline. The new role follows Notaro's turn as Commander Jett Reno on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery. She also co-created and starred in the Amazon Prime Video series One Mississippi. Notaro has an Emmy nomination for writing her 2015 special Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for NRDC)

Last week, Beharie joined The Morning Show as the new anchor Christina Hunter. The character "works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence," according to Deadline. This will be Beharie's first regular series role since Fox's short-lived Sleepy Hollow. She has a major role in the comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, which hits theaters Friday. Her other credits include Miss Juneteenth, Solos, Scenes from a Marriage, and Breaking.

The Morning Show Season 3 is now in production, and Witherspoon has high hopes for Hamm's character to make an immediate impact on the lives of anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon). "He is a very complex character," Witherspoon said at an event for the show in West Hollywood earlier this month. "He's a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too because Billy could eat a scene like I've never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil. It's Alien vs. Predator."

Season 3 will also see the return of Julianna Marguiles, who had a recurring role in Season 2 as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland) is the new showrunner, taking over from Kerry Ehrin, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden will also return for Season 3.

The show's first season earned Crudup an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Season 2 only earned two Emmy nominations, one for Crudup and another for Witherspoon. Apple TV+ has not announced when Season 3 will be released.