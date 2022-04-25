Roku Expands Its Originals Catalog With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Productions

✖

Roku Originals is expanding its catalog thanks to a new partnership with Hello Sunshine Productions. The streaming giant announced three new projects on Monday and one of them comes from Reese Witherspoon's lauded production company. They're starting off with some unscripted shows that will put a new twist on familiar reality TV tropes.

Roku announced three projects on Monday – To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com, The Marriage Pact and Match Me in Miami. To Paris for Love is produced by Hello Sunshine. All three will be available for free to users of Roku streaming hardware on Roku Channels. The company has been working hard to acquire proprietary programming and invest in its own productions to keep up with the competition. Announcements like this have fans particularly excited.

To Paris for Love is a 90-minute unscripted movie – the first of its kind, producers say. It follows three single friends on a trip to Paris, France in search of a romantic moment and perhaps true love. Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer as will actress Zoë Saldaña under her Cinestar Pictures banner.

Meanwhile, The Marriage Pact is about friends who made a pact to get married if they were both still single by a certain age. It picks up at a time when that pact comes due and is described as a "social experiment." The show will be broken into 8 episodes, each about an hour long. It is produced by Maven.

Finally, Match Me in Miami introduces viewers to "the high-stakes world of matchmaking in the city where the party never ends." It centers around a matchmaking agency that promises to get clients linked up with the love of their life in a matter of weeks. This show will also be 8 episodes, 1 hour each, and it is produced by Lime Pictures.

These announcements are exciting in their own right, and are a good sign for the future of Roku. As the streaming world dwindles to just a few monstrous companies in control of most of the world's intellectual property, many fans appreciate a platform that is accessible without being dynastic. Roku remains one of the most popular streaming hardware manufacturers in the world, often sharing the top spot with Amazon's Fire TV line of products.

The Roku Channel is available for free on all Roku devices, and users can access it on their mobile device, computer or another device as well in many cases. There's no word yet on when these three new shows might premiere.