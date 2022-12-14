Reese Witherspoon Starring in New Comedy Show

Reese Witherspoon is taking on cheerleading in her next project. According to Deadline, Prime Video has landed Withspoon's new comedy series All Stars. The 46-year-old actress will star and executive produce the series, which has been ordered for two seasons. All Stars comes from Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, and the company's Lauren Neustadter is executive producing.

All Stars tells the story of a former cheerleader for Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England while showing a ragtag group of students and herself how to be All Stars. The series is loosely inspired by Andrea Kulberg's story as an American woman from the South who went to England to teach teams about cheerleading.

All Stars follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students – and herself – how to be All Stars https://t.co/pAeUeefO8H — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 14, 2022

"I've been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time. When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that," Witherspoon said to Deadline. "The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can't wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled."

"We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars!," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said. "Aline Brosh McKenna's pitch delivered it all—originality, an iconic lead character, and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere. We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline, and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience."

Witherspoon has been busy with several TV projects over the last few years. The Academy Award winner starred in the HBO series Big Little Lies in 2017 and 2019. She also appeared in the 2020 Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere and is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which is wrapping its third season.