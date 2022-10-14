Laura Dern Teases 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

Lauren Dern isn't ruling out a third season of Big Little Lies. The actress hinted she's "keeping hope alive" for a possible return of the beloved HBO show in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley are also on board.

"I'm gonna be shy about it," Dern teased. "I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family – just very lucky." She added coyly, "I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking, it might just come true." Big Little Lies aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, and several of the show's alum have come forward saying they'd be on board for a third season, but nothing has come to be just yet.

In January 2020, Kidman told Entertainment Tonight that it "would take a great story" to return to Monterey. "That's what we're going to see if we can do, but right now it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality," the actress added. "Sorry to say, but maybe one day." That same month, James Tupper said he felt there was "a really good chance" of a third season on The Loop. "I mean, they won't say yes," he hinted. "But, they have that look in their eye that means yes."

In July 2019, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys addressed a possible third season during the network's summer TCA presentation. "Never say never," he told reporters at the time but noted that because of the all-star cast's busy schedules, he'd be surprised if they could reunite them. Bloys said at the time that he approached the second season of Big Little Lies "skeptically" and would do the same with a third season.

"What became clear to us [after Season 1] is 'Oh, there is a story to tell,' which was, 'What happens after a big lie like that? How does it affect everybody?' To me, on the face of it, there's no obvious place to go, no obvious story [after season two]," he said. "That said, this group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it."