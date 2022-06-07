Netflix Reality Star Slams Nose Job Comments: 'Get Over It'

✖

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati had enough with social media trolls accusing her of getting a nose job. During a TokTok Live appearance with co-star Kyle Abrams, she told viewers her nose is "real" and asked them to stop making fun of it. Vempati appeared on Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2, where she met Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee before declining to marry him.

"You guys, this is my real nose," Vempati, 29, said Sunday, via Us Weekly. "Stop making fun of it." She later told social media users this was "how I was born" and she had no plans to change her nose. Trolls should "get over it," because "it's my f—ing face," she said.

Abrams, 31, jumped in, admitting that he was the one who needed a nose job after he was in a car accident. Abrams also playfully squished Vempati's nose in the camera before calling himself her "biggest fan."

Vempati later thanked fans for their support in the comments. "Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice," the Netflix star said, notes E! News. "Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all."

During Love Is Blind Season 2, Vempati agreed to marry Chatterjee, but they broke up on their wedding day. Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley, but their relationship didn't work out. Hurley left the Cancun trip early and they split after Abrams met her family. Hurley said she was dating someone else during the cast reunion, although she is now single.

Love Is Blind fans have speculated that Abrams and Vempati are a romantic couple, especially considering how close they are on social media. In the reunion special, Abrams admitted he should have "tried harder" for Vempati. "I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that's my biggest regret," he said.

In more recent interviews, Vempati has played coy about their relationship. "I can't really say too much about that," Deepti told E! News last week. "We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story." She said their friendship has just developed "organically over time" and there is no pressure. "The more time we spend together, the more we related to each other, so that's cool," Vempati said.

Love Is Blind Season 2 was released in February. Netflix has already renewed the series through Season 5 and commissioned international versions of the dating series. A Brazilian version debuted in October 2021 while a Japanese version aired in February.



